Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 366 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $131.31. 658,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,147. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $131.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

