Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,359 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.02. 7,102,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,655. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,416 shares of company stock worth $47,551,974. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

