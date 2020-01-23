Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.33. 5,106,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,070,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

