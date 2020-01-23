Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $912,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,341,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,652,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,201,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,899,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 68,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,657,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,990,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,237,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,203. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

