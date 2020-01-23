Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,593 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southern by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,235,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,724,000 after acquiring an additional 621,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 32.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,610 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $68.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

