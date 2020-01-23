Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after purchasing an additional 765,289 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,864,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,882,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,577,000 after purchasing an additional 105,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,661,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.84. 993,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

