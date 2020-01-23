Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Trading Up 6.4%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)’s share price was up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.80 and last traded at $163.80, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,112% from the average daily volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Temenos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Temenos alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.69.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial services institutions worldwide. The company provides core banking platform for financial institutions; analytics solutions; Front Office, an integrated, role-specific, and multi-channel solution that supports banks daily interactions and long term relationships with their retail, corporate, mass affluent, and HNW customers; and breaking channels solutions, which enables its clients to deliver products and services for various business line through self-service and assisted channels for bank staff and customers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.