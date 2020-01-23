Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,149. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $3,607,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,425,653.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,651,059 shares of company stock worth $399,384,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

