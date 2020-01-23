Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Announces Earnings Results

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Teradyne updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.96 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.86-0.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TER traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,047,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $73.79.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

