Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Ternium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on Ternium and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE TX traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. 163,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. Ternium has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ternium will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 25.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 29.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

