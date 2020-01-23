Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been trending negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.56. 86,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

