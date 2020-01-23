Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $370.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $370.48.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $572.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,611,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,367,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $594.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.53. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of -117.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,681 shares of company stock valued at $33,867,895 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

