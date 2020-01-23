Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 12,045,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,547,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Natixis increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 235,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 167,083 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

