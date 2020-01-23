Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

TCBI opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,046,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after buying an additional 92,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

