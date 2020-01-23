Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007467 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

