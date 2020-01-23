Think Childcare (ASX:TNK) Trading Up 0.4%

Think Childcare Ltd (ASX:TNK)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.32 ($0.94) and last traded at A$1.32 ($0.94), approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.32 ($0.93).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.47. The company has a market cap of $80.34 million and a P/E ratio of 17.84.

About Think Childcare (ASX:TNK)

Think Childcare Limited owns, operates, and manages childcare facilities in Australia. The company operates and manages approximately 78 long day childcare facilities for children between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 years old. It also identifies and develops greenfield services as child care services; and offers consultancy services to third parties and incubator partners to identify and develop greenfield services.

