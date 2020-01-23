Think Childcare (ASX:TNK) Trading Up 0.4%

Think Childcare Ltd (ASX:TNK)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.32 ($0.94) and last traded at A$1.32 ($0.94), approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.32 ($0.93).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.47. The company has a market cap of $80.34 million and a P/E ratio of 17.84.

Think Childcare Limited owns, operates, and manages childcare facilities in Australia. The company operates and manages approximately 78 long day childcare facilities for children between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 years old. It also identifies and develops greenfield services as child care services; and offers consultancy services to third parties and incubator partners to identify and develop greenfield services.

