ThromboGenics (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Stock Price Up 12.5%

ThromboGenics NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)’s share price rose 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51, approximately 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on ThromboGenics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About ThromboGenics (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)

Oxurion NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines that address unmet clinical needs in ophthalmology in Belgium and internationally. The company's lead product is JETREA used for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion and vitreomacular traction.

