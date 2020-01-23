TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 2.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.36. 174,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,720. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

