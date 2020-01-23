TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

OTCMKTS:TKYMY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

