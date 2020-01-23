Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 666 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 149.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,230,000 after buying an additional 1,265,493 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,518,000. Man Group plc increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 821,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,065 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,646,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $110.08 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4735 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

