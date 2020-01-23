Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after buying an additional 550,956 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after buying an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,886,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 511,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,098,000 after buying an additional 116,649 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $259.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.12 and its 200-day moving average is $227.83. The company has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $260.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

