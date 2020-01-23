Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 102 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $222.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $160.32 and a 1 year high of $225.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

