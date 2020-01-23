Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 787,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,826,000 after purchasing an additional 116,506 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $2,445,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,310,000 after acquiring an additional 151,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.08 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

