Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 166,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,945,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $100.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

