Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,828.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,816.56. The firm has a market cap of $935.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

