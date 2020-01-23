Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 22 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO opened at $1,153.27 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $803.28 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,185.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,141.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

