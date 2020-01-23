Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Shares Down 2.4%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12, approximately 9,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 162,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 61,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.