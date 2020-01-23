Total (NYSE:TOT) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. Total has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Total during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Total during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Total by 1,154.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,758 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Total by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 159,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

