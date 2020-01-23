Travelers Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,252 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,453% compared to the average volume of 145 put options.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.64.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.82. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $120.60 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

