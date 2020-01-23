TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. 86,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,610. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,260,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,876,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,380,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 121,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $6,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

