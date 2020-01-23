Trident Group (TRDT) Price Down 50% Over Last Week

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.78 or 0.03402792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00202965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00126009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

