Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $35.86, 24,167,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 272% from the average session volume of 6,499,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,830,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,398,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,612,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,239,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,447,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

