Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $35.86, 24,167,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 272% from the average session volume of 6,499,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,830,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,398,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,612,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,239,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,447,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
