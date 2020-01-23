Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,220. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.