Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,220. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $46.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
