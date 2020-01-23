Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$1.60 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.00. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRQ. TD Securities increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

TRQ stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,699. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$278.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.0692045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

