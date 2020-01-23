Twele Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 428,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,743,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 373,831 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.75. 4,458,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,669. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

