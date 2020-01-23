Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 723 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after purchasing an additional 202,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,081,000 after buying an additional 2,672,870 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,198,000 after buying an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,930,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 913,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,876,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,120. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

