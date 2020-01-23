Tyler Jensen Sells 3,003 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Tyler Jensen sold 3,003 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $14,744.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 230,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

