Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,329. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.29. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.