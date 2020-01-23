Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 7%

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.80 and last traded at $37.60, 48,678,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 26,926,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36,264.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

