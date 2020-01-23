UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Stock Price Down 1%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $187.37 and last traded at $187.37, 334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.68% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.