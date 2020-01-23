Ultra Price Up 25.3% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $286,960.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,376.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.96 or 0.04011751 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003781 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00781717 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,435,129 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

