Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 368.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after buying an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11,155.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,215,000 after buying an additional 490,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 454.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,883,000 after buying an additional 454,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $187.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.26 and its 200 day moving average is $171.19. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

