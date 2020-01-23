UNITE Group’s (UTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on the stock.

UTG has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UNITE Group to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,121.43 ($14.75).

UTG traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,288 ($16.94). The stock had a trading volume of 656,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,241.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,125.31. UNITE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 851 ($11.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

