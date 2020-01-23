United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 29,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 161,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

