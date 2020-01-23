United Technologies’ (UTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $169.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.79.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.79. 315,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,863. The firm has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,818,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 284,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in United Technologies by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

