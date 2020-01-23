Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.53, approximately 5,846,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 2,404,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNIT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,006,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 729,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 504,498 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1,091.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 334,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 306,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

