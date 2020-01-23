UNUS SED LEO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.99 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $902.47 million and $9.99 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00010780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00645926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008167 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032689 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

