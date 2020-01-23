US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.11.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

