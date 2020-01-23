USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $251,059.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011977 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,377.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.43 or 0.03825630 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003743 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00775653 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,548,451 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

