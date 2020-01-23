Validea Market Legends ETF (NASDAQ:VALX) Shares Down 2%

Validea Market Legends ETF (NASDAQ:VALX) was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.36, approximately 1,337 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

